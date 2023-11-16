Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Police attempting to locate missing child last seen with non-custodial parent

Capture.PNG
Morgan City Police Department
Jabarie Ruffin
Capture.PNG
thumbnail_Jamie Ruffin (002).jpg
Posted at 4:23 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 05:48:04-05

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Morgan City Police Department is attempting to locate Jabarie Ruffin, an 11-year-old black male, who left a residence on Canary Street in Morgan City with his non-custodial parent, Jamie Ruffin, in the late evening hours of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Jabarie Ruffin is 4'5" tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt from M.E. Norman Elementary and khaki-colored pants.

Jamie Ruffin is a black female, 47 years old, 5'7" and approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to Morgan City Police, there is no description of Jamie's clothing or the type of vehicle she may be driving.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.