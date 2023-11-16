Police attempting to locate missing child last seen with non-custodial parent

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Morgan City Police Department is attempting to locate Jabarie Ruffin, an 11-year-old black male, who left a residence on Canary Street in Morgan City with his non-custodial parent, Jamie Ruffin, in the late evening hours of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Jabarie Ruffin is 4'5" tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt from M.E. Norman Elementary and khaki-colored pants.

Jamie Ruffin is a black female, 47 years old, 5'7" and approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to Morgan City Police, there is no description of Jamie's clothing or the type of vehicle she may be driving.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.