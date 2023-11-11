Patterson chief: Burn ban still in effect

Patterson fire officials want to remind citizens that they're still under a burn ban.

"Chief Scott Hutton has decided to keep the burn ban in place with the exception of the following: Barbecue pits, gas grills, and small back yard fire pits- provided that a water supply is available while burning and that burning is in accordance with parish ordinances," a post from the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department says.

Cane farmers can burn cut cane, but "no other burning will be allowed at this time such as large bonfires, leaf burning, property clearing and construction burning."

The Saturday morning post says that Hutton "is the only one that can authorized any burn." The ban will be reassessed after significant rainfall.

The National Weather Service's Drought Monitor still has most of Louisiana classified as in an "exceptional drought."

Here's the map as of today:

If you want to check out the Drought Monitor page, click here.

Here's the post from the PVFD: