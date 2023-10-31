Overnight fire causes major damage to former club/café

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Morgan City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 126 Poncio Street last night, October 30, 2023.

First arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building and the roof area.

The location is the site of a former club/café, according to Morgan City fire officials. The approximately 75-year-old cement block structure and its contents sustained extensive damage.

The main area of the fire was quickly extinguished.

Authorities say the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.