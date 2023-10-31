Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Overnight fire causes major damage to former club/café

398234074_732442448913067_5418871633866135868_n.jpg
Morgan City Fire Department
398234074_732442448913067_5418871633866135868_n.jpg
398255233_732442455579733_316903424214673095_n.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:18:58-04

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Morgan City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 126 Poncio Street last night, October 30, 2023.

First arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building and the roof area.

The location is the site of a former club/café, according to Morgan City fire officials. The approximately 75-year-old cement block structure and its contents sustained extensive damage.

The main area of the fire was quickly extinguished.

Authorities say the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.