No injuries reported in Franklin house fire

No injuries were reported when a house caught fire in Franklin early Saturday.

Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois says they were called to a home at the corner of Hanson and Perret streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they got there, they found fire showing on three sides of the building, the chief says. Firefighters brought the fire under control around 2:15 p.m.

Centerville, Patterson and District 11 fire departments helped to fight the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire was due to an unattended fire place inside the structure. Acadian Ambulance was on standby, but no injuries were reported.

Chief Bourgeois said it's important that residents don't leave active fire places and electric heaters unattended as we go into this Holiday season.