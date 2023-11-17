Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Franklin on Wednesday.

The juvenile was arrested Thursday evening and booked with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and two counts attempted second-degree murder. The juvenile also had a warrant, for principal to aggravated battery, principal to terrorizing and two counts simple battery, so he was booked on that, too.

Additional arrests are pending, Franklin Police say.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15. Franklin Police were called to investigate shots fired around Ninth Street, and when they got there they found a wrecked vehicle and a person with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.