Posted at 9:50 PM, Nov 18, 2023

ST. MARY PARISH

Council Member District 3

Rodney Olander, Republican - 55 percent WINNER

Peter Soprano, Independent - 45 percent Council Member District 5

Leslie "Les" Rulf, Republican - 54 percent WINNER

Douglas Streety Jr., Republican - 46 percent Council Member District 8

Mark A. Duhon, No Party - 63 percent WINNER

Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party - 37 percent



