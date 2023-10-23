Watch Now
Pedestrian hit and killed over the weekend, St. Martinville woman arrested

Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 23, 2023
A St. Martinville woman has been arrested following the death of a pedestrian.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car in the 1700 block of South Main Street, St. Martinville, LA on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 10:56 p.m.

Deputies said the pedestrian, identified as Trisha Johnson, 49, St. Martinville, LA., was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a southbound vehicle being driven by Jade Pourciaux, 24, St. Martinville, LA.

Upon further investigation, Deputies determined that the driver, Jade Pourciaux, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Following her arrest, she was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the below charges.

  • LA. R.S. 14:98-Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
  • LA. R.S. 14:32.1-Vehicular Homicide/Driving Under the Influence

