A St. Martinville Police Department K9 team will be on special Halloween duty later this month.

Officer LeTroy Johnson and K9 Loki will be patrolling the city as usual, but they have special orders for October 27 through 31.

On those days, between 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., the first 38 kid-and-parent teams who spot them and flag them down for a picture will get a Halloween gift bag.