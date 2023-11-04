St. Martin Parish Sheriff launches toy drive

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has begun its toy drive for the 2023 holidays.

They're looking for toys for children ages infant to 12 years, and will be distributed to children in need who live in St. Martin Parish, according to a social media post.

In particular, they're hoping for toys and gift cards that children ages 8 years to 12 years would enjoy.

They're asking folks to drop off their donations through December 8 at the following locations:

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Main Office - 400 St. Martin Street, St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Law Enforcement Complex - 4870 Main Highway, St. Martinville

Landmark of Acadiana - 1710 Smede Highway, St. Martinville

If you need more information, or you need an application to get a toy, call Sgt. Lee Ann Calais at (337)394-2604 or via email at lcalais @ stmartinsheriff dot org.

If you want to make a donation but can't get to the drop off locations, call Sgt. Calais because pick-ups can be arranged.

Here's the post: