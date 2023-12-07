St. Martin Parish schools closed Friday, Superintendent announces

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Today, Superintendent Frederick Wiltz announced that all schools in St. Martin Parish will close on Friday, December 8, 2023.

According to the St. Martin Parish Superintendent, the decision comes "after thoughtful deliberation and in response to the overwhelming backing for the Cecilia High School football team from across the parish."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter," said Wiltz. "Wishing safe travels to everyone attending the game, and best of luck to the CHS Bulldogs!"