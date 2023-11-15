Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martin Parish opts out of burn ban, effective Thursday

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 17:37:34-05

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish has opted out of the statewide burn ban.

According to information received from the Southern Area Coordination Center via the National Weather Service, the current fire danger has now dropped below normal and is considered "low" for St. Martin Parish.

The recent rainfall and consultations with the Director of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District prompted this decision, the St. Martin Parish Government reports.

This declaration is effective at 8 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.