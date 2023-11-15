St. Martin Parish opts out of burn ban, effective Thursday

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish has opted out of the statewide burn ban.

According to information received from the Southern Area Coordination Center via the National Weather Service, the current fire danger has now dropped below normal and is considered "low" for St. Martin Parish.

The recent rainfall and consultations with the Director of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District prompted this decision, the St. Martin Parish Government reports.

This declaration is effective at 8 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.