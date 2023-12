A New Iberia man died in a Thursday afternoon crash, State Police say.

Douglas Reese Adams, 59, was driving his car north on La. 347 when it ran off the road in a curve and hit a tree, troopers say. He was wearing his seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 59 fatalities in 2023.