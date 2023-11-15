Cecilia Jr. High School student arrested following social media threat

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Late Sunday evening, on November 12, 2023, Deputies with St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a social media threat made on Snapchat regarding Cecilia Jr. High School, according to Sheriff Beckett Breaux.

Following an investigation into the incident, investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant.

Wednesday morning, following the execution of the warrant, a male juvenile, 13 years of age, identified as a student at Cecilia Jr. High School, was arrested and charged as follows: 2 counts-LA. R.S. 14:40.1-Terrorizing.

Following his arrest, he was booked and released into the custody of his parents.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office would like to reiterate that these types of threats are taken seriously and those who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"Please speak with your children and let them know the consequences and seriousness of making online threats," says Sheriff Breaux.