Breaux Bridge man dead following late night crash

A Breaux Bridge man is dead after a late night crash.

On Saturday, December 2, shortly before midnight, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a passing motorist who reported a possible single vehicle crash.

The crash too place in the 1100 block of Doyle Melancon Extension in Breaux Bridge.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, learned that the driver of vehicle was traveling south on Doyle Melancon Extension when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who was identified as 41-year-old Theodore “Teddy” Landry, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and toxicology results are pending.