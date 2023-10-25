Washington man convicted of five counts child sex abuse

A Washington man has been convicted on five counts of child sex abuse.

Larry Primeaux Sr., 73, was convicted of two counts sexual battery of a child younger than 13, two counts molestation of a juvenile younger than 13 and one count indecent behavior with a juvenile younger than 13.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said it took the jury less than 30 minutes to convict him. Sentencing is set for November, when Primeaux faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Katie Ryan and Laura Signorelli, assisted by Investigator Crystal Leblanc and felony assistant Sara Savoie, prosecuted the case.

The DA's Office also wanted to thank Hearts of Hope and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their work on the case.