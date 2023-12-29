Watch Now
Warrant issued in connection with shooting of Opelousas Police Chief, wife

Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 14:45:56-05

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting that left the Opelousas Chief of Police and his wife injured.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says a warrant has been issued for Savannah Butler, of Opelousas.

Details are limited at this time.

KATC's Paris Flannigan is working on getting more information.

Law enforcement agencies silent amidst the shooting that sent the Police Chief and wife to the hospital

