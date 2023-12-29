Warrant issued in connection with shooting of Opelousas Police Chief, wife

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting that left the Opelousas Chief of Police and his wife injured.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says a warrant has been issued for Savannah Butler, of Opelousas.

Details are limited at this time.

KATC's Paris Flannigan is working on getting more information.

Related Stories:

Law enforcement agencies silent amidst the shooting that sent the Police Chief and wife to the hospital

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel