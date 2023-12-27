UPDATE: Details released in fatal Opelousas fire

The State Fire Marshal has released more details in a house fire that left one dead.

St. Landry Fire District #3 firefighters were called to the 11000 block of Highway 190 between Opelousas and Lawtell around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They found one person dead in a bedroom. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in the room where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of candles and/or oil lamps, believed to have been in use for light and/or warmth in the absence of electrical service to the home, as potential contributing factors.

As Louisiana begins to experience consistent cold temperatures, the SFM wants to remind everyone that home heating safety is critical:

• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

• Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes

• Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Lastly, there were no working smoke alarms in this home. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, even when a home is without electricity. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more aboutOperation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website atlasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.