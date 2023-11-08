Three dead following two separate St. Landry Parish shootings

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on November 6, 2023, in reference to a shooting on Lee Garland Drive in Opelousas.

The caller said one male was shot in the chest and was not breathing or responding.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation took place at a residence between the homeowner’s father, Theme Ledee, and the homeowner’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Breckney. Deputies said both parties pulled their weapons and fired at each other.

Ledee died on scene as a result of his injuries and Breckney transported himself to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies said Breckney is still being treated for injuries as a result of the altercation and detectives are still gathering information relative to the motive and facts surrounding the incident.

"Ledee started his career at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office after retiring from the Opelousas Police Department in December of 1994. He was the first D.A.RE. officer and was a long-time TRIAD senior citizen coordinator and emcee. The office has been receiving an outpouring of condolences from former D.A.R.E. students, his peers, and the elderly that he touched the lives of. He will surely be missed, " said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information can be revealed at this time.

In a second unrelated shooting, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department received a phone call about a female who appeared to be dead near N. I-49 Service Road in the Sunset area.

Once deputies arrived on the scene along with medical personnel, it was confirmed the female was dead.

Criminal Investigators along with the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s office conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene. The investigation revealed the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. The investigation continued and a suspect was developed.

During the course of the investigation, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department of the dead suspect sitting in a vehicle near the Whiskey Bay area.

Iberville Parish Detectives relayed information about a note left by the suspect concerning his former girlfriend. With the information provided in the note, the family members and detectives confirmed this was a case of murder-suicide.

The murder victim is identified as Tiffany Miller of Opelousas. The suspect of the homicide is identified as Joshua Alfred of the Lafayette area.

