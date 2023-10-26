Tanker rolls over in Krotz Springs

It's all clear now, but a couple of streets were blocked Wednesday afternoon and overnight in Krotz Springs.

State Police said a tank trailer containing hazardous materials rolled over at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Florida Street in Krotz Springs.

Troopers said the rollover was the result of a single vehicle crash and the product in the trailer was identified as a combustible, Carbon Black Oil.

Emergency Services Unit Troopers were on the scene coordinating emergency response, and Florida Street was closed between U.S. 190 and Eighth Avenue while the vehicle recovery happened. The trailer wasn't leaking, but air monitoring was done throughout the incident to be sure the air was safe.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the scene was clear.