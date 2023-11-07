St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 customers under boil advisory

St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) customers on Chris Road, Rue Destin, Domengeaux Road, Gills Road, Clarence Cormier Road, Stillwater Lane, Deagami Lane, Credeur Road, Ponderosa Road, Boss Road, Boagni Road, Dixon Road and Suncan Road (south of Kernis Huval Rd.) are under a boil advisory.

City officials said contractors broke a 4-inch line down Chris Road that an emergency crew is on the way to repair.

After repairs are made customers will need to boil water until samples collected are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals.

