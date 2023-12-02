St Landry Parish School System closes some schools for football game

The St. Landry Parish School Board has announced several school closures to allow people to attend a state championship football game.

"We're thrilled to announce that the OHS football team is heading to the Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, December 8, 2023, to face off against Cecilia High at 12:00 PM," a release from the school system states. "To ensure the Opelousas community has the chance to cheer on the Tigers, all Opelousas High feeder schools will be closed on Friday, December 8."

The schools that will be closed on that day for the game are:

🟠Northeast Elementary

🟠Grolee Elementary

🟠 Park Vista Elementary

🟠 Opelousas Middle

🟠 Creswell Middle

🟠 Opelousas Junior High

🟠 Opelousas High

🟠 MACA

🟠 SLATS

🟠 CAPS

"Join us at the Superdome to support our Tigers! Let's paint the dome orange and black! 🧡🖤 Go Tigers!" the release states.