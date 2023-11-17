St. Landry grand jury indicts two on murder charges after teen ODs on fentanyl

Charges against two people have been upgraded in the case of a 17-year-old from Eunice who overdosed on fentanyl last year.

Isaiah Brett Carrier and Donna Granger originally were indicted in October 2022 on a charge of manslaughter after the teen died in September 2022.

This week, at St. Landry grand jury returned a Superceding Indictment against them, upgrading the charge to one of second-degree murder.

The teen was found unresponsive the morning of September 11, 2022 and later died at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The Indictment stems from Carrier and Granger's involvement in the delivery of the drug to the victim, District Attorney Chad Pitre said.

Arraignment for both Carrier and Granger will be set for early January.