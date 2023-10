No injuries were reported when a St. Landry Parish home burned early Friday.

The fire was reported to St. Landry Fire District #3 at about 6 a.m., said Chief Matthew Rabalais. The house is located on La. 103, less than a mile from U.S. 90.

The resident of the home was asleep, but her dog woke her up and they both escaped, he said.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, Rabalais said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.