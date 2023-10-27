Services will be Saturday for " Madam Sauce Piquante," Cajun humorist Karleen Barry

Funeral services are set for tomorrow for Karleen Guilbeau Barry, also known as "Madam Sauce Picante," who died this week at her Sunset home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at a 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Grand Coteau.

Barry, 90, died Monday, October 23, 2023 at her residence in Sunset.

Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

A native of Cankton and resident of Sunset, Karleen lived a life of exuberance, her obit states.

In 1948, as a freshman at Sunset High School, she became a spokesperson for Cajun Culture when she adopted her life stage name and portrayed Madam Sauce Piquante at the 1st National Convention of the Future Homemakers of America in Kansas City, MO. She would later serve as National Vice President of that organization.

Barry continued to perform Cajun humor and storytelling, such as the Cajun Night Before Christmas, which led to many events from local radio to national television, even publishing a Cajun cookbook. While attending Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she was a member of the Red Jackets spirit squad and would earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics, and later a Master’s Degree in Education.

She began her working career with LSU Sweet Potato Research Station in Chase, LA. She loved children and impacted the lives of many students during her career as a kindergarten – 2nd grade teacher at Sunset Elementary School. Karleen was also a dedicated parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, where she was a catechism teacher for many years.

A devout Catholic, Barry was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winnsboro until her family moved to Sunset in 1969. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to conventions with the Yambalee Association and making memories on family vacations. She loved cooking and doing lots and lots of babysitting of her grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Survivors include five sons, two daughters, 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of sixty-six years, Dr. Joseph Robert Barry Jr. of Sunset and her son Dr. Charles P. Barry.

Melancon Funeral Home, 289 Church Street, Grand Coteau, LA 70541 (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. To read her full obit, click here.