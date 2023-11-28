Second General Election for City Of Opelousas Alderman District A to be held December 16

Saturday, Dec. 16 is Election Day for City of Opelousas Alderman District A, which resulted in a tie during the Nov. 18 General Election.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

● This election is only for the precincts listed below.

▪ St. Landry Parish: 00/09A, 00/13, 00/13A, 00/14, 00/14A, 00/19, 00/19A, 00/20, 00/20B, 00/21, 00/21A, 00/23, 00/23A

● Early voting is Dec. 2-9 (excluding Sunday, Dec. 3) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 12 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a registrar of voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] to receive a voted absentee ballot is Dec. 15 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their precinct, polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

