Port Barre police looking for man who allegedly rammed police car

Port Barre Police are asking for help to locate a local teen wanted after a high-speed chase.

Police say the chase happened last week when officers tried to stop a vehicle they say was being driven by Shawn Oakley, 19, of Port Barre after he allegedly ran a stop sign.

Police say Oakley refused to stop and they began to follow him. Oakley allegedly was traveling in excess of 70 miles per hour in 25-mph zones, passing other motorists and running through intersections in low-speed residential neighborhoods.

As the pursuit traveled through the Teche Oak subdivision behind the Love's Truck Stop, one of the police cars, which was occupied by two officers, blocked a road to try to get him to stop.

"Oakley’s vehicle accelerated speed and drove straight into the side of the police unit, totaling both vehicles, and injuring both the officers. Oakley ran away on foot," a release from PBPD states.

Oakley's now wanted on a warrant accusing him of two counts attempted second-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run driving and stop sign violation.

Port Barre Police say they consider Oakley to be dangerous; if you see him or know where he is they're asking that you call 911