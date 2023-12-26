Pay raise approved for members of St. Landry Parish Council

At its last regular meeting of the year Wednesday, the St. Landry Parish Council approved a $4,800 a year raise for its members.

According to Eunice Today, the year delay in passing the ordinance came at the request of St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard - who said the funds for the raise are not available in the 2024 budget.

The 2024 budget has not yet been approved by the council. Bellard said he would have the budget ready for January's meeting and would discuss it individually with members, as maintained by Eunice Today.

The raise is to begin on January 1, 2025, and will increase the monthly pay from $1,056 to $1,456, the ordinance, sponsored by Councilwoman Vivian Olivier, states.

The meeting was the last regular session for four members: Lynn Lejeune, an interim member for District 13; Red of District 1; Shelvin of District 3; and Savoy of District 6. New Council members will be Ernest Blanchard, District 13; Jody White, District 1; Faltery Jolivette, District, 3; and Ken Marks, District 6.