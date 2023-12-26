Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Opelousas Police Launch Investigation into Shooting Incident at Jefferson and Railroad

shooting
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
shooting
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 11:09:55-05

OPELOUSAS — In a developing story out of Opelousas, local authorities are actively investigating a recent shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Jefferson and Railroad.
Few details are being released at this time we will have an update as soon as one becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.