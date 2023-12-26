OPELOUSAS — In a developing story out of Opelousas, local authorities are actively investigating a recent shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Jefferson and Railroad.
Few details are being released at this time we will have an update as soon as one becomes available.
Opelousas Police Launch Investigation into Shooting Incident at Jefferson and Railroad
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 11:09:55-05
OPELOUSAS — In a developing story out of Opelousas, local authorities are actively investigating a recent shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Jefferson and Railroad.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.