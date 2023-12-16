One driver dead, one under arrest after St. Landry Parish crash

An Opelousas woman is dead and a Church Point man is under arrested following a head-on crash that happened in St. Landry Parish early Saturday.

Ledisha Roberts, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The crash happened on La. 182 near Richmar Loop, State Police say.

The preliminary investigation indicates Roberts was traveling south on La. 182. A pick-up truck was traveling north on the highway, crossed the center line and hit her car head-on in her lane, troopers say.

Roberts was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, Joseph L. Richard, 41, wasn't wearing his seatbelt but suffered only minor injuries. Robert's passenger also was injured, troopers say.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Roberts and was submitted for analysis. Richard submitted a breath sample over the legal limit for intoxication, troopers say.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail with vehicular homicide, driving left of center, driving without insurance, driving under suspension and no seatbelt.

"Far too often, Troopers witness the tragic consequences of poor decisions, especially in preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair vision, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. Be the difference, not a statistic," a release from Troop I states.

Troop I has investigated 53 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities in 2023.