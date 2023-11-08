Watch Now
One dead, another hospitalized after drive-by in Grand Coteau

Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 08, 2023
One person died and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night in Grand Coteau.

Police tell us that Sydney Charles of Grand Coteau died after the shooting, which happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on St. Charles Street near the gas station.

The second person was wounded and is expected to be OK, police say.

Police say they're looking for two suspects who left the scene in a four-door vehicle. They were wearing face masks, police say.

If anyone has information about this incident they're asked to call Grand Coteau Police at (337) 662-3996 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

