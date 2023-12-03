Melville man dies from crash injuries

A Melville man has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash that happened Friday morning, State Police say.

Thomas Whittington, 85, was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the crash, which happened around 9 a.m. Friday on La. 107 in Avoyelles Parish.

State Police say an SUV was southbound on the highway, sideswiped a pick-up that was stopped at an intersection, then crossed the center line and crashed into another SUV, which was northbound.

Whittington was a passenger in that northbound SUV, troopers say. The driver of the pick-up wasn't injured, but the other two drivers, and two other passengers, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis, troopers say.

Friday afternoon, troopers were told that Whittington had died.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities.