ELECTION RESULTS: St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH

One runoff was decided today, but another ended in a tie. Also, voters in Opelousas rejected a tax aimed at improving the city's infrastructure. Voters in a road district also refused to renew a tax that supports road work and repairs in the district.

Here are the numbers:

Council Member District 13

Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent - 55 percent WINNER

Leward J. Lafleur, Republican - 45 percent

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas RUNOFF

John Guilbeaux, Democrat - 50 percent - 224 votes

Victor Lewis, Democrat - 50 percent - 224 votes

City of Eunice Proposition PASSED 56 percent YES

(Hotel Occupancy Tax)

Shall the City of Eunice, State of Louisiana (the "City"), in accordance with the provisions of Act 274 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 2% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the City ($54,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to promote tourism within the City?

City of Opelousas Proposition FAILED - 56 percent NO

(Millage)

Shall the City of Opelousas, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of twenty (20.00) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $3,297,623.40 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, dedicated to the following: six (6.000) mills allocated to maintaining and/or improving public infrastructure, public grounds, public canals and bridges, streets and drainage; and five and five tenths (5.500) mills allocated to City Fire Department, and five and five tenths (5.500) mills allocated to City Police Department, and two (2.000) mills allocated to City Marshal, and one (1.000) mill allocated to City Court, each for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supplementing public safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property that are to be used to provide public safety protection, medical service, court administration and security in the City, and all purposes incidental thereto?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition - PASSED 76 percent YES

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect a 21.95 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,797,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities (including emergency rescue equipment), and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service?

Parishwide Proposition PASSED 52 percent YES

(Health Unit Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a 2.17 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $1,626,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public health units in the Parish?

Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District 11A Proposition - PASSED 51 percent YES

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District 11A of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 9.56 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $304,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating public roads and bridges within the District, including the purchase of equipment therefor?

Sub-Road District No. 2 of Road District 11A Proposition FAILED 55 percent NO

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 2 of Road District 11A of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy an 8.43 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $228,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating public roads and bridges within the District, including the purchase of equipment therefor, said millage to represent a .04 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.39 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held November 6, 2012?

