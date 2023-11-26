Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish

A Port Barre teen died in a single-vehicle crash that took place Saturday.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 360, approximately five miles north of Louisiana Highway 10 shortly before 6:30 p.m. on November 25. The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Hunter Joseph Higdon.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Higdon was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Pickup eastbound on LA 360. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. After leaving the roadway, the Chevrolet struck an embankment and overturned, causing Higdon to be ejected.

Higdon was not restrained. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

