BOLO: Bucket truck stolen in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for folks to be on the lookout for a white bucket truck that was stolen from Eunice.

The truck is a 2007 42-foot Ford F550 heavy duty bucket truck, with Minnesota license plate number YCD0554.

The vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Stanford Road in the Eunice area.

Anyone with information on this theft or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Download the free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.