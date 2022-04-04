St. Landry-Evangeline United Way to host fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees

St. Landry-Evangeline United Way will host a fundraiser to help support Ukrainian refugees in and on their way to the United States.

In an event called United For Ukraine, United Way is partnering with the Cazan Center/Hotel Cazan to raise funds to help support Ukrainian refugees.

On March 24, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country in an attempt to help European countries that are now facing a humanitarian crisis.

Millions of people have been displaced in the weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, they say.

“Our mission to improve lives does not always end at our regional borders, but extends to our fellow man no matter where he is,” said Ginger LeCompte, Executive Director of the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way. “Disaster relief for victims is not always focused on natural disasters, but at this unique time, and for this unique need, we will do what is in our power to do. We, along with United Way Worldwide and all of its affiliates, Stand United for Ukraine.”

The two-day event will begin with a press conference and mayoral reception at Ville Platte City Hall on Friday, April 8 from 4:30 - 6:00 pm.

New Orleans Consul General to Ukraine Edward Hayes and Dr. Susan Fielkow will lead the diplomatic delegation for this event.

Events will continue on Saturday morning, beginning at 11:30 am in Cazan’s (entrance through Hotel Cazan lobby 401 6th St. in Mamou, LA) with an overview of the current situation in Ukraine.

Members of the United Way will then announce the rollout of their international United for Ukraine campaign.

Additional Saturday events and speakers include:

● Mr. Harold Whaley, an award-winning 11-year military veteran and expert on cryptocurrency on the role of cryptocurrency in the Ukrainian conflict.

● Expert panel - Ukraine: Is This the Start of WWIII?

● Unveiling of United Way’s NFT for United for Ukraine campaign

● Silent Sentinels for Democracy - Sunflower seed giveaway

● Candlelight vigil for those who have made freedom’s ultimate sacrifice

