St. Landry- Evangeline United Way hosts 2023 Women With Heart Luncheon

More money is on it's way to the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in St. Landry and Evangeline parishes.

It's all thanks to the St. Landry Parish United Way's Women With Heart Luncheon.

This event honors women in the community while raising money for the Imagination Library, which provides free books for children from birth to five-years-old.

"This is our 11th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon. We use this time and this opportunity to recognize two women. One from St. Landry Parish and one from Evangeline Parish, who are outstanding in their philanthropy and their volunteerism and what they do for their communities," Executive Director of St. Landry- Evangline United Way, Ginger Lecompte said.