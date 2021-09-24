Sportsmen asked to donate food for annual Hunters for the Hungry drive

Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to clean out their freezers this weekend for the annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive, held by The Refinery Mission.

This year's drive will be held on Sunday, September 26, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Any frozen processed game and fish from the 2020 season is being accepted, and can be dropped off at collection sites set up throughout Lafayette and neighboring communities.

All donations will be used to feed the needy through The Refinery Mission's shelters and programs. The drive is one way the center assists needy members of the community in becoming self-sufficient.

Last year, The Refinery Mission collected more than 8,000 pounds of food, which provided 25,000 meals to homeless and impoverished individuals in the greater Lafayette community.

2021 collection sites include:

Lafayette: Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St. (main drop site)

Opelousas: Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road

Youngsville: First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Road

Broussard: Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway

Eunice: Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Ave.

Carencro: MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel