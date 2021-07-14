Watch
Space Station to be visible in Acadiana Wednesday night

Posted at 6:31 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 19:31:14-04

Set your phone alarms for a good view of the International Space Station Wednesday night.

The ISS will be visible (weather and clouds permitting) between 9:14 p.m. and 9:2`1 p.m., moving from the southwest to the northeast at a little over 17,000 mph. It should be nearly overhead in Acadiana at around 9:17 p.m.

It should appear as a bright star in the sky, and KATC Chief Meteorologist says clouds should begin to clear out in time to see the station.

