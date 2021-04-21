SOWELA offers FFA scholarship

SOWELA has announced a special scholarship available to high school seniors who are members of FFA and will graduate this Spring.

The scholarships of $500 each will be applied to students’ Fall 2021 SOWELA tuition. FFA members interested in applying for the scholarship can visit www.sowela.edu/apply [schulkens.us11.list-manage.com] to submit an admission application. Any interested applicants must submit an FFA membership confirmation letter from their Chapter Advisory by emailing it to onestop@sowela.edu .

Alternatively, those interested can enroll now and wait until August 2021 for their scholarship to be applied when FFA will verify all members who are enrolled at SOWELA for this Fall semester.

SOWELA is currently offering online, hybrid and in-person options dependent on course availability and requirements since it began the Spring 2021 semester. SOWELA’s main campus is in Lake Charles with satellite campuses in Jennings, Oakdale and Leesville at soon to be acquired Lamar Salter campus.

Beginning in Spring 2020, SOWELA shifted many of its programs to online and/or hybrid options due to COVID, but starting now, many programs have in-person options for hands-on training and lab instruction. To help students gain access to online instruction, SOWELA recently provided more than 1,000 mobile hotspots to its students, staff and faculty.

SOWELA offers more than 30 technical and academic programs including Industrial Instrumentation Technology, Industrial Electrical Technology, Process Technology, Welding, Criminal Justice, Forest Technology and Practical Nursing (LPN).

For more information or to apply online, visit www.sowela.edu [schulkens.us11.list-manage.com] . Anyone needing additional assistance can contact onestop@sowela.edu for more information about the FFA $500 scholarships.