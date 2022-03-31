Southwest Louisiana program to help clear criminal records

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A southwest Louisiana prosecutor is launching a program that could help clear people’s criminal records.

Starting Friday, people can apply online through May 2 via the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's website to erase certain convictions, dismissals or acquittals in the parish. District Attorney Stephen Dwight announced “A New Day,” an expungement and name change program, on Monday.

When it was held in 2019, 127 people received a fresh start.

The American Press reports Assistant District Attorney Karen McLellan notes that without a clean record, it's impossible to get a concealed carry permit, federal housing loan, a student loan or gaming license.

