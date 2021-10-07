South Louisiana said farewell to Warren Storm Wednesday night

Fans and friends from all corners of South Louisiana attended the "Celebration of Life for Warren Storm" tribute concert at Lafayette's Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette.

On Wednesday night, swamp pop artists took to the stage to play some of Warren's most notable songs and beloved covers from the 1950's.

Those in attendance were: Willie T, Don Rich, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition,Steve Grisaffe, Freddie Pate, Steve Adams, and Tet Dur.

To watch the tribute, click here.

