Some State Offices Closed in Acadiana

State offices in 12 parishes will close Wednesday, Dec. 14, in expectation of severe weather, according to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

The parishes closed are Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

