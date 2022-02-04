Watch
Some residents in Basile under boil water adivory

Posted at 5:23 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 18:23:38-05

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in the Town of Basile.

There was a break in a water line and crews are working on repairing the line.

Once water is restored, residents living on Bear Cat Rd. will be under a boil water advisory until until further notice.

