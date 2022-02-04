Some residents in Basile under boil water adivory

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in the Town of Basile.

There was a break in a water line and crews are working on repairing the line.

Once water is restored, residents living on Bear Cat Rd. will be under a boil water advisory until until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel