SOLA Giving Day seeking donations for local organizations

SOLA Giving Day will be held this week, seeking to raise funds for numerous nonprofit organizations, churches and schools.

The fifth annual SOLA Giving Day will be held on Thursday, May 5 beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59:59 p.m. CST.

According to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, which hosts the event, SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for over 190 registered nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in south Louisiana.

Online donations can be made to support their favorite cause or organization by visiting www.solagivingday.org. Donations are 100% tax-deductible.

The Early Giving period will close on Wednesday, May 4 at 11:59:59 p.m., and the 24-hour finale, SOLA Giving Day will commence at midnight on Thursday, May 5, and conclude at 11:59:59 p.m.

According to CFA, matching gift donations totaling nearly $450,000 have been secured to support more than 80 organizations. A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar.

A list of the organizations that have received matching donations can be found online at https://www.solagivingday.org/matches.

SOLA Giving Day will award over $23,000 in cash prizes to organizations for various achievements.

To see a list of the cash prizes offered during SOLA Giving Day visit https://www.solagivingday.org/prizes

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel