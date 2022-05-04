Slide Show: International Firefighters' Day in Acadiana

Today is International Firefighters' Day, and we're marking it by gathering images of the firefighters of Acadiana.

May 4 is the feast day of St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters. IFFD was created to remember the loss of five volunteer firefighters who died in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia.

We reached out to some of Acadiana's fire departments to ask for photos, and we got some great pictures. Here's what we have so far. If your fire department isn't represented here and you'd like to be included, you can send photos to news@katctv.com