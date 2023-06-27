SLCC’s Adult Education program to host open registration

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College's (SLCC) Adult Education department will host open registration sessions on July 5 and 6 at the Lafayette Campus (320 Devalcourt Street, second floor). Morning registration sessions will take place both days from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon sessions are from 1 pm to 3 pm.

“Returning to school can be intimidating, but our staff and learning facilitators go above and beyond to make preparing for the high school equivalency test (formerly the GED exam) a rewarding experience,” said Assistant Director Niccola Ledet-McNair.

The Adult Education program at SLCC is administered at each of its nine campuses. Classes are offered for free to the public and there are both day and night options available. In an effort to eliminate challenges returning students often face, the program has recently re-launched the AEOnline Program which is designed to give students the flexibility to learn from anywhere and at any time via the Internet. Students in need will also have access to English as a Second Language (ESL) or citizenship classes.

Bring a picture ID and your social security number and join the team at SLCC on July 5 or 6 to get started. Interested students can learn about the program by visiting www.solacc.edu/adulted or calling the office at (337) 521-9056.

