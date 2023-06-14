SLCC offers information on MJ Foster Promise Program; LOFSA offers sessions

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is offering two information sessions tomorrow for people interested in finding out more about the MJ Foster Promise Program.

Louisiana’s MJ Foster Promise Program application for cycle two opened on June 1. Louisiana’s first promise program provides financial assistance to eligible Louisiana residents (21 years or older) who enroll in a qualified program at a Louisiana two-year college to purse an associate degree or short-term credential.

The goal is to help more residents attain high-demand, high-wage occupations in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, or transportation and logistics. South Louisiana Community College has 30 programs that are eligible, officials there say.

In response to the significant public interest demand surrounding the new program award year, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOFSA) is hosting two virtual general information sessions on Thursday, June 15: at 11 AM and 2 PM.

The Zoom sessions intend to provide up-to-date information regarding the expected cost of college under the program and the application process therein.

The webinars will provide information on the program, such as requirements, eligible schools, and programs of study, what costs are covered, frequently asked questions and potential legislative changes.

For more information on the program and SLCC program eligibility, visit www.solacc.edu/mjfoster [solacc.edu].

Links to registration:



June 15, 2023 11:00 AM

https://losfa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Epb39k1HQ62Sdh0GUD6eFg#/registration

June 15, 2023 2:00 PM

https://losfa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0kdR8GGUQ8i_8QC5Toty4g#/registration