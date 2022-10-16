SLCC kicks off new student Spring 2023 registration

South Louisiana Community College registration period will be open for new students.

Starting tomorrow October 17, new students for the Spring 2023 session are invited to attend "Student Success Live" events at all campuses.

The in-person, new student orientation session will give students interested in attending SLCC several opportunities to register and reserve a seat in the classes of their choosing.

Multiple sessions will be offered between now and the end of the year in which staff will be on hand to help with scheduling completion and answering any questions regarding SLCC.

To view a full listing of sessions and reserve a spot, visit the SLCC website by clicking here.