SLCC, Junior Achievement team up to provide tuition discounts

A new partnership offers tuition discounts for some Junior Achievement students at SLCC's campuses.

Junior Achievement of Acadiana and South Louisiana Community College have teamed up for the program, which is part of the JA Be Entrepreneurial Program.

The tuition assistance, which applies to SLCC’s for-credit courses that lead to technical diplomas and associate degrees, will begin for the current Fall 2022 semester. JA Be Entrepreneurial Program participants who register as full-time students at SLCC can apply for $500 per semester for up to four semesters. Tuition discounts of $250 (for up to four semesters) will be available for those participants attending SLCC on a part-time basis.

Participants in the JA Be Entrepreneurial Program learn about the mindset and skills needed for success by aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. Through the program, students are able to evaluate their personal strengths for entrepreneurship and areas for refinements, as well as a develop a personal action plan.

“Junior Achievement of Acadiana is thrilled about all the opportunities this partnership will bring to our students. We are confident that, given the tools and resources by SLCC, our students will thrive and be better prepared to succeed as adults.” Lauren Fitts, JA of Acadiana Development Director.

“With Junior Achievement’s mission of ‘inspiring and preparing young people for success,’ I cannot imagine a better partnership to continue promoting that success,” said Dr. Vincent June, SLCC chancellor. “Obtaining a higher education after high school is part of that success. We gladly welcome JA participants to any of our nine campuses to give them the knowledge and skills they need to be successful as young adults.”

To take advantage of the tuition discount, JA Be Entrepreneurial participants need to identify themselves as such when completing the admissions and financial aid processes at SLCC.

Since 2019, SLCC has solidified similar educational partnerships with Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, as well as MacLaff, Inc., and Miller Management, Inc., family-owned businesses of local McDonald’s restaurants throughout South Louisiana.

South Louisiana Community College is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. The college serves more than 15,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications.

Junior Achievement of Acadiana is a youth development organization serving elementary, middle, and high school students throughout the Acadiana region. Junior Achievement has over 100 local JA Areas across the nation, and together is the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA's programs—in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy—ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.