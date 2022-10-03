SLCC joins Amazon Career program

SLCC announces that it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees with access to all of SLCC’s credit-bearing programs.

School officials say that with over 30 programs of study available, SLCC and Amazon will be educating Acadiana residents across a wide array of disciplines in Business, IT & Technical Studies; Liberal Arts & Humanities; STEM, Transportation & Energy; and Nursing & Allied Health.

“The SLCC team is excited about the Amazon Career Choice program which provides Amazon associates the opportunity to earn a degree while working locally at a Fortune 500 company. Together with Amazon, this partnership will continue providing opportunities for excellence in education, job placement, and greater opportunities for SLCC students to excel in their career while also achieving their dream of completing a college education,” said Dr. Crystal Lee, Vice Chancellor for Academic & Student Affairs.

According to a release, Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities, including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

The release states that Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to SLCC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice [aboutamazon.com]. For more information on SLCC, visit: www.solacc.edu [solacc.edu].